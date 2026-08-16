What Does Target Do With Unsold Or Returned Kitchen Items?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Since Target opened its first store in 1962, the company has expanded to locations in all 50 states and D.C., selling numerous popular products, including kitchen items — many of which are returned or are unsold. As a company with a strategic vision that incorporates sustainability, you might wonder what Target does with excess inventory, and whether it goes to a landfill or is sent elsewhere.

Target has a multipronged approach to managing its unsold items. According to a discussion on the r/Target subreddit, some product returns are reportedly resold as markdowns, or if they're in an unopened or unused state, they're sometimes simply restocked. Other methods of dealing with excess kitchen items include liquidation sales, clearance sales, and salvage stores. Other returns that don't get purchased are often sold by the pallet or truckload, similar to what happens to returned items at Costco, or the fate of unsold kitchen appliances at Sam's Club. Some of these items are also sold in bulk through the Target Auction Liquidation online storefront on B-Stock.

If you're a fan of in-person shopping and are looking for individual products, Target's clearance section is where unsold items have their last chance at being sold in-store. If these are still not purchased, Target has a lesser-known way for people to buy overstock products at a discount: salvage stores.