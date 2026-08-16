10 Kitchen Appliances From The '70s That Deserve A Revival

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Ah, the '70s — what a decade. It was a simpler time with brown- and avocado-colored kitchens. There were some questionable trends, like shag carpet under the kitchen table, but hidden among them were some surprisingly good kitchen gadgets that made cooking and serving easier, faster, and a lot more fun.

At the time, short TV commercials for kitchen gadgets were a fixture of daily viewing, and many '70s viewers were eager to order these nifty tools straight from their screens. Sometimes, you didn't even have to pay until it was delivered. You would simply hand over the cash once your new kitchen gadget arrived and bring it inside.

Or maybe you're not old enough to remember the era of cash on delivery very well. All you know is that there are some things your mom had in her '70s kitchen that deserve a revival. From electric carving knives to electric hot dog cookers, let's get a little nostalgic for these retro appliances.