Not All Vodka Is Sugar-Free — What You Need To Know

Vodka reflects purity with its clear appearance, and fans appreciate its crisp profile and smooth consistency. And while vodka may (or may not) come from potatoes or wheat, it does tend to be low in sugar since sugar doesn't pass through the distillation process. That said, not all vodkas are necessarily sugar-free, with the mixers in popular vodka cocktails increasing the sugar content even more. That matters if you're trying to cut down your sugar intake.

According to U.S. government standards, producers can add up to 2 grams per liter of sugar and still classify the spirit as a vodka. And drinks with less than 0.5 grams of sugar per serving can be labeled sugar-free. That's less than 0.1 gram in a 1.5-ounce shot, meaning vodka could contain the maximum allowable amount and still legally be labeled sugar-free. So even if the vodka's label says no sugar, it's possible that there are still traces of it. But for most people, an amount that small shouldn't be a problem. Flavored vodkas are where you can run into issues.

Some flavored vodka includes spices, like vanilla, whereas some rely on fruit extracts, like citrus and mango, and though their presence doesn't necessarily mean the vodka has added sugar, it's always a possibility. For example, Absolut's FAQ page says all its vodkas, including its flavored vodkas, contain zero added sugar, while Deep Eddy Ruby Red Grapefruit Vodka lists 3 grams per 1-ounce serving between grapefruit juice and added cane sugar. And 360 Vodka's Double Chocolate Vodka reportedly contains a whopping 10 grams of sugar. When in doubt, you can take a look at the nutrition information on label on the bottle (if it's listed) or go to the manufacturer's website.