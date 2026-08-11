Move Over Pumpkin Spice: This Is The Fall Trader Joe's Ice Cream I Wait All Year For

Once the beach umbrellas are packed up, temperatures start to dip, and the leaves begin to change, it's finally time to start looking forward to the best part of the year: fall. And there's no better way to kick off the autumn season than to take a trip to your local Trader Joe's in search of tasty, seasonal finds. It's released some excellent fall finds over the years, but perhaps none are better than the Salted Maple Ice Cream. You might be assuming that something pumpkin would be the apple (err ... gourd) of my eye, but it is most certainly this unique autumnal treat that I look forward to every year.

I had never seen a flavor quite like this one before (which is an all-too-common experience I've had at Trader Joe's over the years), and I'm so glad I added it to my cart when I did. It deftly balances a wholesome maple flavor and has just the right amount of salt to make it worth eating even if you don't have a super sweet tooth. I actually love that there are no nuts or add-ins in this ice cream — a rarity for me, considering the Ben & Jerry's chock-full-of-stuff approach is my idea of a fun time — because you can focus on the interplay between salty and sweet. All in all, it's a terrific ice cream flavor, and like those fall leaves, it's only around for a limited time, which arguably makes me appreciate it even more.