This Aldi Bread Has Become A Sandwich Staple In My House

For being such a small store, Aldi's bread selection is no joke. Its sourdough was the hands-down favorite grocery-store sourdough that I tried, and I will never say no to its naan (I couldn't believe how good it was!). But one of the breads I feel we've all collectively been sleeping on is its Specially Selected Bistro Bread.

This loaf, which is priced at an affordable $4.39, is one I bought on a whim because I needed something for serving chicken salad with. Although it looks like a crusty artisan loaf, its texture is much spongier and softer, meaning it lacks the defined crunch you'd find on something like a ciabatta. If you're looking for a sandwich bread that feels more elevated than standard sliced white bread, it's a great option.

Unlike some breads that get hard after toasting, this is one you can easily pop in a toaster oven or toaster without worrying about the slices turning out like rocks. It's pliable, easy to eat, and the flavor, which is somewhat malty and rye-like, is the perfect balance for your favorite sandwich fillings, favorite spreads, and more. I recommend buying a couple of bags if you see it on shelves and freezing them, as they keep very well.