This Aldi Bread Has Become A Sandwich Staple In My House
For being such a small store, Aldi's bread selection is no joke. Its sourdough was the hands-down favorite grocery-store sourdough that I tried, and I will never say no to its naan (I couldn't believe how good it was!). But one of the breads I feel we've all collectively been sleeping on is its Specially Selected Bistro Bread.
This loaf, which is priced at an affordable $4.39, is one I bought on a whim because I needed something for serving chicken salad with. Although it looks like a crusty artisan loaf, its texture is much spongier and softer, meaning it lacks the defined crunch you'd find on something like a ciabatta. If you're looking for a sandwich bread that feels more elevated than standard sliced white bread, it's a great option.
Unlike some breads that get hard after toasting, this is one you can easily pop in a toaster oven or toaster without worrying about the slices turning out like rocks. It's pliable, easy to eat, and the flavor, which is somewhat malty and rye-like, is the perfect balance for your favorite sandwich fillings, favorite spreads, and more. I recommend buying a couple of bags if you see it on shelves and freezing them, as they keep very well.
An Aldi bread you'll want to stock up on
Aldi's Bistro Bread is definitely a sleeper hit, and I'm not the only customer of the German-based grocery chain who's come away impressed after purchasing a loaf. "The perfect bread for the one-slice wonders! I toasted it maybe a little further than I may have wanted, yet it's still chewy outside and soft inside. I recommend highly," wrote one shopper on Facebook. "I freeze half the loaf. Makes great French toast," said another — and I definitely agree with this being an excellent bread for making French toast with. It's airy, but sturdy, meaning it will soak up custard quite well. Others on the thread have suggested turning it into a grilled cheese sandwich, and I have no doubt the slices would soak up a bowlful of roasted tomato soup with ease.
Aldi also sells a Multigrain Bistro Bread, but I have not tried it before and thus cannot confirm how good it is. However, if the Reddit comments are worth their salt, then it would seem the multigrain option is just as good as the regular one. "It's amazing! No worry about it getting stale, we eat it up," wrote a customer in a Facebook group, while another chimed in, "I buy nothing else. This bread is the bomb!"