The science behind how marinades work is fascinating. Generally, a mixture of acid, fat, and seasonings, marinades have been a tried-and-true method for cooking tender, more flavorful meat for thousands of years, going back to the ancient world. While our ancestors may not have understood that marinades add flavor via a nuanced process of osmosis, flavor extraction, and fat's flavor-enhancing properties, they did understand that throwing vinegar, oil, and spices on their meat and letting it sit made everything taste more delicious.

This is especially true when you take advantage of flavorsome spice blends like Chinese five spice, which some suggest puts even pumpkin spice to shame. Typically composed of ground cinnamon, cloves, peppercorns, and fennel seeds, this mix is spicy, sweet, warm, and cooling all at the same time, bringing gorgeous complexity to savory recipes like spiced beef and broccoli or roasted chicken, especially when added to marinades.

Each spice contains flavor compounds that give it its distinctive taste, and these are released when the spice is ground and added to a marinade with your protein of choice. The longer the spices steep in the acid and fat, the more flavor is extracted and transferred to the meat. This also gives the spices plenty of time to mingle with each other and unify in terms of flavor. That way, instead of tasting each distinct spice, you get a beautiful umami flavor borne from the combination of savory meat and warm, astringent spices.