10 Best Japanese Chef Knives Under $50 On Amazon
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Good-quality Japanese chef knives can easily run more than $100 depending on the brand, the size, and where you shop. But when you don't want to spend a fortune on one utensil, it's best to check what customers have to say and see which knives offer the best quality for your budget. Although many people agree these blades are worth splurging on, you can find quite a few Japanese chef knives on Amazon for under $50, all of which have outstanding reviews — at least 4.5 out of 5 stars.
Japanese chef knives are different from Western chef knives. They have a different build, with the blade usually angled on one side (meaning they're designed to be used right-handed or left-handed, but not often both). They're also made from higher-carbon steel, so they're a little more fragile than Western knives but hold their blade sharpness for longer. Both knife styles are great for general use in the kitchen, but if you're looking for an ultra-sharp, high-carbon knife, go with a Japanese chef knife. And to save some money, consider one of these 10 affordable options.
Imarku 8-inch chef knife
This Imarku chef knife is a multi-use blade great for almost any kitchen task. It can slice, chop, and dice, and it also works as a carving knife to cut meat off the bone. The knife has a 5-inch pakkawood handle for comfort and a tarnish-resistant chrome finish. Plus, it's one of Amazon's most popular Japanese chef knives with 4.6 stars and more than 10,000 reviews.
Purchase the Imarku 8-inch chef knife on sale for $30 (regular price $62).
Emojoy steel chef knife
This Emojoy knife has major visual appeal with its olive wood handle and eye-catching steel design, thanks to its Damascus steel exterior. There's also a high-carbon Japanese steel core underneath the Damascus. Rated 4.6 stars, each knife is hand-forged, has a 15-degree edge (for significant sharpness), and comes with a protective wooden box to keep it in good shape.
Purchase the Emojoy steel chef knife on sale for $28 (regular price $40).
Fintiso 8-inch chef knife
This Fintiso knife is rated 4.6 stars, rust-resistant, and holds its sharpness thanks to its five layers of Japanese steel. Besides being one of the most affordable knives on this list, its fiberglass handle also promotes comfort without the concern of warping or cracking the way a wooden handle might. Plus, it's designed so its weight is balanced between the blade and handle to prevent wrist fatigue while chopping or slicing for long periods of time.
Purchase the Fintiso 8-inch chef knife for $25.
Hoshanho chef knife
The Hoshanho chef knife has a 7.1-inch blade with twice the carbon content of most traditional Western knives, so it holds its sharpness incredibly well. It also has a curved pakkawood handle to avoid hand discomfort. This knife is treated to prevent corrosion or damage from hot and cold temperatures and excessive moisture, and it's great for chopping, dicing, and cutting. Plus, it's rated 4.7 stars.
Purchase the Hoshanho chef knife on sale for $36 (regular price $65).
Sunnecko 8-inch chef knife
This knife has a 15-degree edge for intense sharpness, allowing it to slice through anything from basic tomatoes to dense cuts of meat. It's ideal for just about any kitchen task, from mincing garlic to filleting fish, so it's nearly a one-knife-fits-all utensil. Made from high-carbon stainless steel, it has a unique laser etching that sets it apart visually, and a steel bolster to enhance weight distribution for easy use. It's also highly rated, with 4.7 stars based on more than 975 reviews.
Purchase the Sunnecko 8-inch chef knife on sale for $27 (regular price $44).
Yotsuba 9-inch chef knife
This Yotsuba knife is the only 9-inch chef knife on this list. The longer blade means it's great for larger foods, such as large vegetables (like eggplants) and thicker cuts of meat. It's also good if you have large hands and want a better grip. The knife includes a rosewood handle and a 14-degree angle for sharpness and versatility. While it has fewer reviews than the other knives on this list (just over two dozen), it does have a full five-star rating.
Purchase the Yotsuba 9-inch chef knife for $36.
Mdhand 8-inch chef knife
This Mdhand chef knife has excellent weight balance. While it's fairly standard visually, its design focuses on a metal bolster that effortlessly connects the blade and handle; this helps balance the weight throughout the knife for easy use. Its high-carbon blade is sharp and precise. This knife has fewer than 30 reviews but a full five-star rating.
Purchase the Mdhand 8-inch chef knife for $21 with a coupon (regular price $26).
CCKO 8-inch chef knife
The CCKO chef knife is made from Damascus steel with micro air pockets that help prevent food from sticking to the blade, so it seamlessly glides through sticky foods like potatoes. It has the high carbon content of a Japanese knife, so it's another durable, sharp option that resists dulling. Customers give it a 4.6-star rating, and many say it's good quality, well-priced, and great for everyday home use.
Purchase the CCKO 8-inch chef knife for just $15 with a coupon (regular price $30).
Huusk 8-inch chef knife
The Huusk is another well-priced knife on this list, and it holds a 4.6-star rating after close to 300 reviews. With a 14-degree edge, customers say it's plenty sharp. It's stain-resistant, has that high-carbon Japanese steel for long-lasting sharpness, and has an ergonomic handle. It also comes with a blade-protecting sheath.
Purchase the Huusk 8-inch chef knife for $25.
KDNKeen 8-inch chef knife
With a gray-silver blade and a rosewood and ebony handle, this chef knife is one of the sleekest-looking options on the list. A 15-degree double-edge blade means it's suitable for use in either hand, and it's made with intentional edge retention, so it can go up to three months without needing to be sharpened. Plus, it has a 4.7-star rating.
Purchase the KDNKeen 8-inch chef knife for $45 with a coupon (regular price $49.99).