Give Scrambled Eggs A Savory, Spicy Kick With This Budget-Friendly Aldi Seasoning
Scrambled eggs are terrifically easy to make, resulting in a delicious — not to mention versatile — little dish. There are as many tricks for whipping up fluffy scrambled eggs as there are for making creamy ones. But eggs themselves are not exactly known for being among the most flavorful proteins.
That's why a pat of good butter is always worth it, and salt and pepper are compulsory. But Aldi's Stonemill Jalapeño Everything Bagel Seasoning might just be an even better flavoring — especially because it costs just around $2 for a shaker. Stonemill is one of Aldi's many in-house brands, meaning that it's owned by the store itself. You'll find a number of Stonemill seasonings at Aldi stores, and the Jalapeño Everything Bagel just happens to be great on eggs, regardless of your scramble texture preference.
Its flavor will be familiar to anyone who's ever had, you know, an actual everything bagel: a little salty and somewhat nutty with a notable allium flavor, all with a bit of a jalapeño kick to enliven the mix. You might have already used some of the seasoning's elements to pep up your eggs to begin with, but this jar lets you do it all in one shake.
Adjusting your scrambled eggs for Aldi's Jalapeño Everything Bagel Seasoning
There are just a couple of considerations to keep in mind when adding Stonemill Jalapeño Everything Bagel Seasoning to scrambled eggs. Take a closer look at the ingredients, and you'll see the titular pepper, of course, plus the garlic and onion that you might have otherwise spent time mincing yourself — or adding the dried version of each separately. This means that you'll likely want to omit any extra of either allium until you see how strong the flavor of the Stonemill blend is for your palate. You may want to skip the salt, too, as the mix already includes it.
The sesame and poppy seeds may not be typical ingredients in your scrambled egg recipe, but they will add a pleasant, light crunch. You can easily whisk a bit of this dynamic seasoning in with your eggs, top them with it when they're done, or do both.
The great thing about Jalapeño Everything Bagel Seasoning is that it's really all you need to dress up your scrambled eggs in under five seconds. But you can also further lean into your favorite bagel order, too. Chopped lox pairs well with this spicy, nutty blend, particularly with custardy scrambled eggs as a kind of nod to cream cheese, as do capers, tomatoes, and scallions. You can also serve your new favorite scramble along with an actual everything bagel to stay on theme, and that extra jalapeño jolt keeps breakfast interesting.