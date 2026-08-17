Give Scrambled Eggs A Savory, Spicy Kick With This Budget-Friendly Aldi Seasoning

Scrambled eggs are terrifically easy to make, resulting in a delicious — not to mention versatile — little dish. There are as many tricks for whipping up fluffy scrambled eggs as there are for making creamy ones. But eggs themselves are not exactly known for being among the most flavorful proteins.

That's why a pat of good butter is always worth it, and salt and pepper are compulsory. But Aldi's Stonemill Jalapeño Everything Bagel Seasoning might just be an even better flavoring — especially because it costs just around $2 for a shaker. Stonemill is one of Aldi's many in-house brands, meaning that it's owned by the store itself. You'll find a number of Stonemill seasonings at Aldi stores, and the Jalapeño Everything Bagel just happens to be great on eggs, regardless of your scramble texture preference.

Its flavor will be familiar to anyone who's ever had, you know, an actual everything bagel: a little salty and somewhat nutty with a notable allium flavor, all with a bit of a jalapeño kick to enliven the mix. You might have already used some of the seasoning's elements to pep up your eggs to begin with, but this jar lets you do it all in one shake.