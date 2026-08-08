Not Kraft: Shoppers Say This Brand Makes Trader Joe's Famous Boxed Mac And Cheese

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Getting a small group of producers to manufacture on its private label is one way Trader Joe's can keep prices low while assuring quality remains high. However, some shoppers speculate that Trader Joe's Organic Shells and White Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese is made by a familiar manufacturer you might not expect: Annie's.

You might wonder why some people believe that Annie's makes Trader Joe's Organic Shells and White Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese. In a discussion on Reddit, one individual shared a photo of an opened box of Trader Joe's Organic Shells and White Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese sitting next to a cheese packet with Annie's signature bunny design, posted with the caption, "Went to make dinner tonight and pulled out an Annie's cheese powder pouch from the box! Always thought it tasted the same, haha." This lends some validity to this belief, as does the experience of another blogger who demonstrated the same thing.

However, when SFGATE, a San Francisco news outlet, looked into the rumor, neither Trader Joe's nor other big brands would discuss it, deeming the investigation inconclusive. So, to try to determine whether it's possible that Annie's produces Trader Joe's Organic Shells and White Cheddar, we need to examine additional information.