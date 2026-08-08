Not Kraft: Shoppers Say This Brand Makes Trader Joe's Famous Boxed Mac And Cheese
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Getting a small group of producers to manufacture on its private label is one way Trader Joe's can keep prices low while assuring quality remains high. However, some shoppers speculate that Trader Joe's Organic Shells and White Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese is made by a familiar manufacturer you might not expect: Annie's.
You might wonder why some people believe that Annie's makes Trader Joe's Organic Shells and White Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese. In a discussion on Reddit, one individual shared a photo of an opened box of Trader Joe's Organic Shells and White Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese sitting next to a cheese packet with Annie's signature bunny design, posted with the caption, "Went to make dinner tonight and pulled out an Annie's cheese powder pouch from the box! Always thought it tasted the same, haha." This lends some validity to this belief, as does the experience of another blogger who demonstrated the same thing.
However, when SFGATE, a San Francisco news outlet, looked into the rumor, neither Trader Joe's nor other big brands would discuss it, deeming the investigation inconclusive. So, to try to determine whether it's possible that Annie's produces Trader Joe's Organic Shells and White Cheddar, we need to examine additional information.
More clues about the producer of Trader Joe's Organic Shells and White Cheddar
It's common knowledge that big-brand food companies and third-party manufacturers make products for in-store labels. Annie's partners with third-party manufacturers to produce and package its food. General Mills acquired Annie's as a subsidiary in 2014, which introduces another layer of complexity. As one of the 10 largest food companies in the U.S., General Mills uses company-owned and third-party manufacturers for production.
Both Trader Joe's and Annie's macaroni and cheese are considered to be high quality, and both placed high on our list of the best boxed mac and cheese brands (though this ranking was not specifically for the organic shells and white cheddar versions). When it comes to the difference between store- and name-brand food, it's often too hard to tell which is better without trying it. Reviewers say Annie's and Trader Joe's Organic Shells and White Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese taste the same (or similar), and are made with the same, though differently worded ingredients. They also have identical stovetop cooking instructions; however, they use different organic certifying agencies: Quality Assurance International for the Trader Joe's version, and Oregon Tilth for Annie's. The companies' use of third-party production and distribution may account for this.
If they are indeed the same product, your choice could come down to price. One reviewer noted that the Trader Joe's version cost them $1.79 for a 6-ounce box, while on Amazon, a 6-ounce box of Annie's runs about $3.30, though our research shows it's likely less expensive if you buy from a local grocery store or in bulk. Both brands offer quality ingredients and exceptional taste, so your best bet might be to have your own taste test to decide for yourself.