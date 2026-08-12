This Natural 'Liquid MSG' Is The Secret Ingredient For Better Cocktails, Dressings, And More
MSG — or, monosodium glutamate — is an amino acid that is known for enhancing the savoriness of many different types of foods. What was once stigmatized as the key ingredient in Chinese food that caused anything and everything from heart palpitations to horrendous headaches has become a pantry all-star, adding a depth of flavor to meats, vegetables, desserts, and cocktails. No need to head to your spice cabinet — a highly coveted "liquid MSG" can be at your fingertips by way of the humble tomato.
There's science behind this: The glorious fifth taste of umami is driven by MSG in conjunction with any of the disodium 5'-ribonucleotides. Tomatoes have a naturally high level of glutamic acid — more so than other vegetables — and the amount of glutamic acid and 5'-ribonucleotides vary across tomato varieties. It's worth noting that these levels also increase as tomatoes ripen, which is why tomato enthusiasts can't wait to get their hands on them when they're bursting with flavor at their peak in July and August for the best sandwich of your life or a refreshing Caprese salad.
How to make your own liquid MSG at home
Extracting liquid from a fresh tomato is having a viral moment on social media right now, and for good reason. The distilled remains can be added to anything, from cocktails to soups, giving the end result an intense depth of flavor without the meaty innards or heavy texture.
Here's how to make your own tomato water at home: Using a blender or a food processor, puree tomatoes until smooth, transfer to a pan or airtight container, and freeze. When you're ready to extract, thaw the frozen tomato purée in a linen- or cheesecloth-lined colander over another bowl. Discard the cloth, season the tomato water to taste, and keep sealed in the refrigerator until ready for use. (Don't forget to save the seeds to grow your own tomatoes.) Use your liquid gold to lighten up a bloody Mary, strengthen the base of your favorite pan sauce, or add it to a simple risotto to give it an even richer depth.