This Natural 'Liquid MSG' Is The Secret Ingredient For Better Cocktails, Dressings, And More

MSG — or, monosodium glutamate — is an amino acid that is known for enhancing the savoriness of many different types of foods. What was once stigmatized as the key ingredient in Chinese food that caused anything and everything from heart palpitations to horrendous headaches has become a pantry all-star, adding a depth of flavor to meats, vegetables, desserts, and cocktails. No need to head to your spice cabinet — a highly coveted "liquid MSG" can be at your fingertips by way of the humble tomato.

There's science behind this: The glorious fifth taste of umami is driven by MSG in conjunction with any of the disodium 5'-ribonucleotides. Tomatoes have a naturally high level of glutamic acid — more so than other vegetables — and the amount of glutamic acid and 5'-ribonucleotides vary across tomato varieties. It's worth noting that these levels also increase as tomatoes ripen, which is why tomato enthusiasts can't wait to get their hands on them when they're bursting with flavor at their peak in July and August for the best sandwich of your life or a refreshing Caprese salad.