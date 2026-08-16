For The Best Korean-Style Marinade, Always Grab These 2 Fresh Ingredients

For a good Korean-style marinade to work, you want to hit a few flavor notes at once. It should have a little saltiness from soy sauce, nuttiness from sesame oil, and often a little sweetness from sugar, honey, or grated fruit. But before you even reach for any of that, two fresh ingredients are always worth having on hand: ginger and garlic. When used together, fresh ginger and fresh garlic will give any Korean marinade the punchy and aromatic flavors it needs to come alive. This garlic-and-ginger pairing is found all over Korean cooking, from marinades for beef bulgogi to key ingredients in a classic napa cabbage kimchi.

If you're tempted to use powdered garlic instead of fresh, don't be. Fresh garlic has a much sharper taste than its powdered counterpart. And it's the same for ginger — fresh ginger brings a complexity that cannot be replicated through a powdered version, with warmth and freshness that works to lift other richer flavors. You don't need a lot of either; to marinate around one pound of beef, chicken, tofu, or whatever protein you're using, around one to two garlic cloves and one tablespoon of grated fresh ginger will suffice.