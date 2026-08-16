For The Best Korean-Style Marinade, Always Grab These 2 Fresh Ingredients
For a good Korean-style marinade to work, you want to hit a few flavor notes at once. It should have a little saltiness from soy sauce, nuttiness from sesame oil, and often a little sweetness from sugar, honey, or grated fruit. But before you even reach for any of that, two fresh ingredients are always worth having on hand: ginger and garlic. When used together, fresh ginger and fresh garlic will give any Korean marinade the punchy and aromatic flavors it needs to come alive. This garlic-and-ginger pairing is found all over Korean cooking, from marinades for beef bulgogi to key ingredients in a classic napa cabbage kimchi.
If you're tempted to use powdered garlic instead of fresh, don't be. Fresh garlic has a much sharper taste than its powdered counterpart. And it's the same for ginger — fresh ginger brings a complexity that cannot be replicated through a powdered version, with warmth and freshness that works to lift other richer flavors. You don't need a lot of either; to marinate around one pound of beef, chicken, tofu, or whatever protein you're using, around one to two garlic cloves and one tablespoon of grated fresh ginger will suffice.
How to add more flavor to a marinade
With the ginger and garlic in place, the rest of a great marinade will easily fall together, and there is more room to play. Gochujang is another common ingredient in Korean marinades. The fermented Korean red pepper paste adds sweetness, savoriness, and some heat too. And if it's heat you're looking for, you can also add in some gochugaru (Korean red pepper flakes), which is spicier and without the stickiness too. Some chopped scallions can add freshness, and then toasted sesame seeds can give the final dish a little crunch. Regardless of whatever else you want to add, adding fresh ginger and fresh garlic gives the marinade an aromatic backbone that elevates everything else.
How long you let the marinade do its job will depend on what you're marinating. Thinly sliced beef doesn't need long — just 30 minutes to an hour is enough for bulgogi-style beef, although it can be marinated for longer. Tofu can also pick up enough flavor after around 30 minutes. Just remember, if you're using firm or extra-firm tofu, to press it before marinating to remove excess water. Thicker cuts of chicken are often marinated for longer, with some recipes calling for a solid four hours in a marinade to really let it soak up the flavors.