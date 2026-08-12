The Decadent Way To Make Boxed Pancake Mix More Flavorful

If you haven't heard already, there's one simple swap you can make to take boxed pancake mix to the next level. Like so many absurdly simple and tasty recipes, it's going viral on TikTok. The idea is to mix together an equal portion of your favorite boxed pancake mix and your favorite (melted) ice cream, and use the resulting batter to make pancakes. The result is a fluffy, moist, and deeply delicious griddled pastry that you can easily justify eating for breakfast, brinner, or dessert. Plus, it's a tasty, easy swap if you're craving pancakes, but find you're running low on the add-ins called for on the back of the box.

Typically, most pancake mixes call for a certain amount of milk, oil, and eggs. Since ice cream is usually made from milk and cream whipped and frozen into a thick consistency, it contains enough fat and richness to replace these traditional add-ins. Even melted, ice cream retains a lushness that lends itself perfectly to binding with the pancake mix and making a pourable batter. It may be even better than a traditional pancake because the flavor of the ice cream also comes through. Since you can taste it, it's crucial to choose a high-quality vanilla ice cream for your pancakes.