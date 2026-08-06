Check Your Costco: Shopper Spots Popular Bourbon Brand's 'Lost Recipe' Whiskey

Costco-shopping, semi-niche bourbon lovers may want to keep their eyes peeled on their next trip to the warehouse store. Some fans of Kentucky's finest have spotted bottles of Maker's Mark Lost Recipe Series among their local store's liquor sections. A Reddit user spotted the hooch priced at $52.99 for a 700-milliliter bottle at a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, outpost.

Although a search for Maker's Mark Lost Recipe Series selections likely yield an "out of stock" message on Costco's website, a smattering of other Redditors have previously documented sightings of the limited run stuff at Costcos in California, Arizona, Indiana, Minnesota, and Georgia; an encouraging geographical spread for boozy Easter egg seekers. Of course, not every Costco sells hard alcohol — a Costco liquor secret you'll wish you knew sooner should you endeavor to source the Lost Recipe in an area that doesn't carry spirits. But there's still hope for those in other jurisdictions, as well as anyone simply absent a membership card.