Check Your Costco: Shopper Spots Popular Bourbon Brand's 'Lost Recipe' Whiskey
Costco-shopping, semi-niche bourbon lovers may want to keep their eyes peeled on their next trip to the warehouse store. Some fans of Kentucky's finest have spotted bottles of Maker's Mark Lost Recipe Series among their local store's liquor sections. A Reddit user spotted the hooch priced at $52.99 for a 700-milliliter bottle at a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, outpost.
Although a search for Maker's Mark Lost Recipe Series selections likely yield an "out of stock" message on Costco's website, a smattering of other Redditors have previously documented sightings of the limited run stuff at Costcos in California, Arizona, Indiana, Minnesota, and Georgia; an encouraging geographical spread for boozy Easter egg seekers. Of course, not every Costco sells hard alcohol — a Costco liquor secret you'll wish you knew sooner should you endeavor to source the Lost Recipe in an area that doesn't carry spirits. But there's still hope for those in other jurisdictions, as well as anyone simply absent a membership card.
How to nab Maker's Mark Lost Recipe Series if your Costco runs dry, and what to expect
Although this particular Maker's offering is also sold out at some larger online alcohol retailers, it's available via some smaller operators with a bit of extra web search noodling, albeit for more cash than at the famed discount club. Price tags exceeding $70 or more are not uncommon, although some of those bottles are also larger than Costco's 700-milliliter item. Shipping fees further drive those dollar signs up. You can also call your local merchant to see what they might have on hand.
Those who can nab a taste of Maker's Mark Lost Recipe Series should expect subtle notes of dark chocolate and autumnal fruit. It's always a good idea to sip a new-to-you libation unadorned the first time you try it to identify its contours for yourself. Maker's Mark Lost Recipe Series is also conducive to the Manhattan treatment, should you wish to mix it, as well as any bourbon cocktail that could benefit from the taste of fall.