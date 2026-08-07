There Are 4 Types Of Pork Ribs — Which Is The Most Tender?

When you're craving a delicious rack of BBQ pork ribs, you might look forward to tasting the tangy sauce, or spice rub and anticipate the meat's flavor — but you're probably also craving tenderness. When preparing or purchasing pork ribs, it's essential to know the difference between the four types of ribs and how tender each cut of meat is when cooked properly.

The four main types of pork ribs are baby back ribs, spare ribs, country-style ribs, and St. Louis-style spare ribs, which are formally called "Pork Ribs, St. Louis Style" by the USDA. (St. Louis-style ribs are in a category of their own apart from other types of spare ribs because they're trimmed differently, and this affects overall tenderness and prep methods.) Of these types of ribs, baby back ribs are the most tender, though each one has strong points.

Some consider baby backs to be the favorite cut among the pork ribs because of their easy-to-eat size, quick cooking time, and their incredible tender texture. For ravenous eaters, baby back ribs are often enjoyed as a whole rack of 8-13 ribs, or as mini-racks of 3-4 ribs for lighter dining. But you can also ask your butcher to cut baby back ribs in a new way, such as single rib pieces, to turn your baby back ribs into a popular party food.