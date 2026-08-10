The Average Shelf Life Of Butter — Both Room Temperature And Refrigerated

For a dairy product, butter is pretty hardy: Its low water content and high fat mean it's relatively resistant to bacterial growth, particularly in comparison to its more easily spoiled counterparts like milk and soft cheeses like ricotta. Yet its shelf life varies based on where you store it.

If you're spreading unsalted butter on bread, you may be tempted to keep it out at room temperature (although, consider whipping it as an alternative). However, you'll want to get through that stick of butter relatively fast if you're doing this: If the butter is covered and your kitchen is decently cool, it will last a few days. And don't think salted butter is the same as unsalted: Salted butter can handle a week or two at room temperature. However, some argue that you can only leave it out for hours, not days (Land O' Lakes says no more than four hours). For the most official advice, the USDA says one or two days at room temperature is fine.

Butter has a longer life in the refrigerator: Different sources give different timeframes, but if wrapped properly, you should expect a three month lifespan — some say four, with salted butter lasting around an extra month. If you freeze it, it can last six to nine months. You may be tempted to just rely on the date on the package, but this is more of a suggestion than a rule. The USDA has noted that these "best by" dates are about quality over safety.