The New Trader Joe's Ice Cream I Consider A Freezer Must-Have

For being a store with such limited SKUs, the number of ice cream options at Trader Joe's is shocking. Not only do you have standard ice creams packed into cartons, but also novelties, including its popular Hold The Cone! treats and mochi ice creams. It has some classic ice creams on standby, though its seasonal, limited-edition, and who-knows-how-long-it'll-be-here ice cream flavors are where it's at.

One of the newest flavors on the block, which has already become a favorite of mine, is All Mixed Up. It's kind of like what happens if you put every ice cream flavor you're craving at any given time into a single pint. It starts with a basic vanilla base, then goes hog-wild with a peanut butter swirl, chocolate sandwich cookies, sprinkles, mini chocolate peanut butter cups, and candy-coated pretzels.

At first, I assumed this ice cream would be too much, like other Trader Joe's finds I've tried (cough cough, the overhyped Root Beer Float Pieces). However, it works in a way that only the most whimsical of Trader Joe's treats can. While some parts are pretty darn uninteresting (the sprinkles; I prefer to add my own, and in much larger quantities than what's in this pint), the peanut butter swirl, paired with the peanut butter cups and pretzels, is just divine. If it only had the sandwich cookies and the peanut butter swirl, I would have been more than happy, but it seems like "the more the merrier" is the theme with this Trader Joe's product.