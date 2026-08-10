The New Trader Joe's Ice Cream I Consider A Freezer Must-Have
For being a store with such limited SKUs, the number of ice cream options at Trader Joe's is shocking. Not only do you have standard ice creams packed into cartons, but also novelties, including its popular Hold The Cone! treats and mochi ice creams. It has some classic ice creams on standby, though its seasonal, limited-edition, and who-knows-how-long-it'll-be-here ice cream flavors are where it's at.
One of the newest flavors on the block, which has already become a favorite of mine, is All Mixed Up. It's kind of like what happens if you put every ice cream flavor you're craving at any given time into a single pint. It starts with a basic vanilla base, then goes hog-wild with a peanut butter swirl, chocolate sandwich cookies, sprinkles, mini chocolate peanut butter cups, and candy-coated pretzels.
At first, I assumed this ice cream would be too much, like other Trader Joe's finds I've tried (cough cough, the overhyped Root Beer Float Pieces). However, it works in a way that only the most whimsical of Trader Joe's treats can. While some parts are pretty darn uninteresting (the sprinkles; I prefer to add my own, and in much larger quantities than what's in this pint), the peanut butter swirl, paired with the peanut butter cups and pretzels, is just divine. If it only had the sandwich cookies and the peanut butter swirl, I would have been more than happy, but it seems like "the more the merrier" is the theme with this Trader Joe's product.
My opinion about this ice cream certainly isn't All Mixed Up
Trader Joe's ice cream can be a divisive topic of conversation, but the reviews of this flavor are proving to be pretty positive. "I loved this and it's probably one of my favorite Trader Joe's products I've ever had. I need to run immediately and get like five more tubs," said one Reddit reviewer. "The All Mixed Up Ice Cream is the perfect treat if you love a little bit of everything," said a Facebook reviewer, and I agree. While this ice cream doesn't have anywhere near the same amount of mix-ins or high-butterfat flavor as my favorite Ben & Jerry's offering, it does show that Trader Joe's isn't afraid to experiment beyond its conventionally sweet ice cream offerings, including the famed Speculoos Cookie Butter Ice Cream and Coffee Bean Blast Ice Cream.
Although sweet-toothed Trader Joe's shoppers seem to take to this ice cream flavor, not everyone loves it. Folks have said there isn't enough peanut butter, and that the distribution of mix-ins is poor overall. However, these are issues a spoon can fix, and you can always supplement this ice cream with your own add-ins. I liked it a lot, and I think it's one of TJ's more whimsical, but still well-executed, sweets.