Forget Butter: Why Traditional British Bakers Still Swear By Suet For The Flakiest Pastries

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If you've never baked with suet or haven't even heard of it, don't fret: While it exists in the United States, it's not exactly a mainstream baking ingredient. But in the United Kingdom, it's far more common, appearing in many baked goods both sweet and savory, from Christmas puddings to steak and kidney pie. For the uninitiated, suet is a hard, crumbly fat that comes from around the kidneys of animals (usually cows and sheep). It's not like the fat cap you'd see on a steak, though: It's sold in solid pieces at butcher shops or dried, shredded, and ready to use in its packaged form.

Suet is firmer than other fats that might appear in baking like butter or lard, and at room temperature, it also retains its shape in a way that many other fats don't. This is a key reason why traditional British bakers love it: Its higher melting point means that it'll stay solid longer during the cooking process. It may melt only once your dough or batter has started to set, and that melting leaves small pockets of air. Once out of the oven, it firms up faster, resulting in a less-greasy texture than faster-melting fats. Overall, it yields a lighter, fluffier product, while suet's firmness at lower temperatures means finished products can contain heavier, wetter fillings without collapsing. And the whole "animal fat" part? Although suet obviously isn't vegetarian-friendly, it's still considered fairly neutral in flavor and won't add an undesirable meaty taste to sweet recipes.