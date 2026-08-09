Here's The Average Lifespan Of A Rice Cooker

A rice cooker is an incredibly handy kitchen appliance that many couldn't imagine living without. And whether you'd like to admit it or not, it's your best bet for making perfectly fluffy rice every time. However, rice isn't the only thing that this multi-purpose tool can make. There are at least a dozen more foods you can make in a rice cooker, other than rice. Whether you use it to bake a delicious, spongy chocolate cake, make a Chicago-style deep-dish pizza, steam your favorite veggies, or even prepare a warm cup of hot chocolate, it might surprise you how versatile the appliance is. But with so many uses, it's natural to wonder how long you can expect your rice cooker to last.

In general, most rice cookers last up to eight years under regular use. If you use it very frequently, however, your rice cooker's lifespan may reduce to approximately five years. Still, not every rice cooker follows the same timeline. Its lifespan further depends on factors including cleaning, storage, maintenance, and the quality of the appliance, and there are plenty of ways to prolong how long it lasts.

The first thing you need to know about the average lifespan of kitchen appliances like your rice cooker is that proper and regular cleaning should be your top priority. With time, starch, moisture, and food residue can build up around the appliance's inner pot and lid as well as the steam vent. Cleaning these parts after every use is therefore essential. Wash the inner pot and lid with soapy water and use a damp cloth to wipe the heating plate and exterior. The steam vent in some rice cookers may be removable for easy cleaning, but if not, you can wipe it with a gentle brush.