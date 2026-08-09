Oil Or Butter? Which Is Best For Scrambled Eggs?
Scrambled eggs are the perfect breakfast or brunch dish because they're so easy to cook in batches. On their own, eggs have a mild flavor, so you can pair them with plenty of other ingredients. But, if you just want simple, no-frills scrambled eggs cooked on their own, here's a scrambled egg secret: you should definitely cook them in salted butter.
Since scrambled eggs should be frequently folded during the cooking process, you need oil or butter to ensure the eggs don't get stuck. However, salted butter offers a richer, more flavorful base. The salt in the butter adds savory flavor, and the butter leads to a silky finish. Add a little pepper to the egg scramble, and you don't need anything else. If you use a neutral oil to cook scrambled eggs, you don't impart any rich, savory flavor at all, leaving the eggs too bland. Save the oil for instances when you don't need that extra flavor.
If you do use butter, cook the eggs on low heat to prevent the butter from burning. The amount of butter depends on how rich and flavorful you want the eggs, but you can get away with using as little as a ½ tablespoon for up to three eggs.
A case can be made for using oil
If you're basing the better option solely on flavor, salted butter is the clear winner. However, there are two instances where oil could be the better choice. Certain oils, such as canola and olive oil, offer heart-healthy fats and a lower saturated fat content, which is better for certain diets. On the other hand, butter is higher in saturated fat than many oils; if you're watching your saturated fat intake, opt for oil.
Butter also has a lower smoke point (the temperature it starts to burn) than most oils. Butter's smoke point is 350 degrees Fahrenheit, while canola oil's is a minimum of 400 degrees and avocado oil's is around 480 degrees. If you plan to cook the eggs quickly or on higher heat, oil is the better choice. The bottom line: for savory flavor, richness, and silky texture, go with butter. For health benefits and high-heat cooking, consider buying avocado oil, canola oil, or olive oil.