Oil Or Butter? Which Is Best For Scrambled Eggs?

Scrambled eggs are the perfect breakfast or brunch dish because they're so easy to cook in batches. On their own, eggs have a mild flavor, so you can pair them with plenty of other ingredients. But, if you just want simple, no-frills scrambled eggs cooked on their own, here's a scrambled egg secret: you should definitely cook them in salted butter.

Since scrambled eggs should be frequently folded during the cooking process, you need oil or butter to ensure the eggs don't get stuck. However, salted butter offers a richer, more flavorful base. The salt in the butter adds savory flavor, and the butter leads to a silky finish. Add a little pepper to the egg scramble, and you don't need anything else. If you use a neutral oil to cook scrambled eggs, you don't impart any rich, savory flavor at all, leaving the eggs too bland. Save the oil for instances when you don't need that extra flavor.

If you do use butter, cook the eggs on low heat to prevent the butter from burning. The amount of butter depends on how rich and flavorful you want the eggs, but you can get away with using as little as a ½ tablespoon for up to three eggs.