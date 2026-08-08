Not Milk Or Cream: Anthony Bourdain Scrambled Eggs With This Creamy Ingredient Instead

There are many ways to scramble your eggs, but the wisest among us follow in the footsteps of Anthony Bourdain if the goal is top-tier results. A humble plate of scrambled eggs gets a major upgrade with a drizzle of one unexpected ingredient: sour cream. Bourdain had some pretty impressive tips to help make anyone cook like a pro, but for egg lovers, his sour cream recommendation is an easy addition with a big payoff.

In a recipe Bourdain demonstrated on YouTube, the eggs come together with a few simple ingredients: bacon, chopped green onions, butter, eggs, and a touch of sour cream. The combination brings in a tanginess and creaminess and the sour cream balances the rich, savory flavors of the eggs and bacon. Bourdain had a long history as a chef and restaurateur, and this recipe was on the menu at a restaurant in New York City's West Village.

But you don't need all those extras for sour cream to work its magic. Paired with Bourdain's signature stirring technique for fluffy eggs and a little salt, a dollop gives eggs an extra tangy, velvety dimension. Sour cream also adds more richness when you use full-fat versions over low-fat or zero-fat. And there are ways to fine-tune the addition of this creamy dairy product to maximize your scramble.