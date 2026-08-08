Unfortunately, many chickens aren't raised in the best conditions. On many factory farms, they're fed antibiotics to help avoid diseases that are most likely rampant in closed, cramped quarters. When consumed, these chickens can increase antibiotic resistance in humans. People with diseases such as HIV, cancer, or chronic inflammatory issues are particularly vulnerable when it comes to antibiotic resistance.

For the chickens, antibiotics promote unnatural growth, which leads to all sorts of effects on a chicken's joints and bones. In fact, chickens today are twice the size they were 60 years ago. Some become so large that added stress on their legs brings pain and makes them nearly unable to move. Though the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is working on a plan to remove antibiotics, there are currently no federal regulations.

But, back to Boston Market: If you live near one of the six Boston Market locations that remain, you can purchase one of its healthy and whole rotisserie chickens for just $12.99. You can also get a half rotisserie chicken with two sides for $14.99. All this to say, good on Boston Market for using the healthiest chickens possible for its famous rotisserie chicken. Let's hope other chains jump on the bandwagon.