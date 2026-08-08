The Rare Type Of Watermelon That's Only Grown In Japan

Watermelon is a great way to cool down when the heat kicks in. At about 92% water, it's no wonder it bears that name. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, watermelon is one of Americans' most beloved summer fruits, and their favorite type of melon. But the U.S. isn't the only country that loves this giant berry. China is the country that produces the most watermelons, but Japan is home to one of the world's most prized varieties: the Densuke.

Like the Black Diamond watermelon, one of the cultivar's defining features is its thick, dark green rind that is commonly mistaken for black. The Densuke is grown exclusively in Tohma, a tiny town located on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido. The site is ideal for its development, as it's covered in mineral-rich volcanic soil. The variety is one of those rare foods you should try at least once in your life. It's incredibly juicy, almost seedless, and very sweet, with roughly 13 grams of sugar per 100 grams of fruit. It's also among the world's most expensive fruits, typically selling for a few hundred dollars. That said, a record-breaking specimen fetched around $6,000 at auction in 2008.