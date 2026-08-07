For A Bakery-Worthy Blueberry Pie, Reach For These Pantry Essentials

Nothing quite beats a homemade pie that tastes like it is fresh out of a bakery. Blueberry pies are an especially great treat to bake during the summer season when the fruit is in season. If you're a fan of zhuzhing up a classic, though, you'll be able to do so with some spices you likely already have in your pantry. Our go-to recipe for a bakery-worthy blueberry pie, for instance, includes cinnamon and nutmeg to ramp up the taste.

Cinnamon and blueberries are an ideal match because the spice adds a warm, earthy depth to balance the blueberry's tart and subtly sweet flavor. You only need about half a teaspoon of ground cinnamon for four cups of blueberries, though you can add more depending on your taste. You can use any ground cinnamon you have in your pantry, but Ceylon's mild, sweet, floral flavor is especially great for desserts like blueberry pies. Ceylon cinnamon is also quite crumbly, so it can be ground easily into a powder at home (using a coffee grinder or blender) if you have some whole sticks on hand.

Nutmeg is another staple spice that works well in many pie fillings and brings a sweet nuttiness to blueberry ones. You can use ground nutmeg to make things easier or grate a few dashes from a whole one for the freshest flavor, adding it alongside the rest of the pie filling's ingredients (here's how to perfect your technique for grating nutmeg). Usually, a pinch of nutmeg goes a long way in blueberry pie recipes.