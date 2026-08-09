A Pinch Of This Pantry Staple Makes Blueberries Taste 20x Better

Blueberries are one of those amazing little treats we just can't get enough of. Sweet, tart, and incredibly juicy, they're an ideal addition to your breakfast oatmeal. They're just as tasty when stirred into Greek yogurt, blended into smoothies, or enjoyed plain. While you can choose the tastiest pint of blueberries at the store with a few simple tips, sometimes, you just don't have time to inspect every pack. That means you might miss out on the sweetest blueberries. If that happens and your blueberries are a little tangier than usual, a pinch of salt is all it takes to bring out their sweetness.

At first glance, this sounds contradictory. However, there's a good scientific explanation for it. Table salt, or sodium chloride, is made up of 40% sodium and 60% chloride. Some would argue that table salt is the worst for cooking, but it plays a vital role in supporting the nerves, muscles, and fluid balance. It also interacts with other flavors. According to a 2020 study, the sodium it contains helps activate the sodium-glucose cotransporter 1 (SGLT1) protein that is present in our taste buds. This protein's main job is to carry glucose into cells for fuel. Surprisingly, though, the scientists also detected it in sweet-responsive taste cells (or T1R receptors). Once it reaches the taste buds and activates these cells, it boosts their ability to detect natural sugars, such as glucose and sucrose. A little salt can therefore make blueberries taste noticeably sweeter.