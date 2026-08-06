Pasta Salad Gets Better Flavor From This Sandwich Ingredient Hiding In Your Fridge

Pasta salad is one of those dishes that's both super comforting and incredibly tasty. On top of that, it's unbelievably versatile. It works as the ultimate side dish for grilled baby back ribs or a juicy burger, makes a refreshing (and quick) cold snack on a hot day, and can even serve as a satisfying main course with some canned tuna punching it up. If your pasta salad is missing a little something though, the answer could lie in a relish you should be adding to burgers: giardiniera.

Hailing from Italy, this pickled veggie mix is tangy, vinegary and instantly makes pasta salad more refreshing because its acidity cuts through the creamy dressings and makes it much lighter. What's more, you don't have to worry about seasoning your salad — giardiniera does most of it for you since it's already loaded with plenty of spices and herbs (whether coriander or celery seeds, bay leaf, and oregano), and it also has olive oil. It contains crunchy vegetables, including peppers, carrots, celery, and cauliflower, which beautifully contrast against the tender pasta and add more texture. If you like a little heat, use spicy giardiniera to give your pasta salad an extra kick.