You Can't Skip Out On Outback's Bestselling Steak Cut (Hint, It's Not Filet Mignon)
As the third best-selling steakhouse chain in the United States, Outback Steakhouse certainly knows how to get customers inside its doors. In 2024, Outback made more than $2.7 billion in sales – and we're guessing a large part of those sales were its famous steaks. There's no shortage of those signature steaks on Outback's menu — from Victoria's Filet Mignon to the 20-ounce bone-in ribeye to the 12-ounce New York Strip.
You might be surprised, though, to find out that none of those three options are Outback's best-selling steak. That title actually goes to the Outback Center-Cut Sirloin. This cut has been a staple on the steakhouse chain's menu since it first opened in Tampa, Florida in 1998 (no, Outback didn't originate in Australia). Outback offers the center-cut sirloin in two sizes: 6 ounces for $17.99 and 8 ounces for $20.79 – both of which are the the most affordable steaks on the menu (we're not including the "chopped steak," which is essentially just ground beef). The steak also comes with two sides. Of this sirloin, Outback comments on its website in an attempt at Aussie marketing lingo, "Hand-trimmed for exceptional tenderness. Signature seasoning blend. Precisely seared to create our famous, perfectly seasoned crust. Our lean, yet flavor-packed Center-Cut Sirloin is the top-seller that's been winning steak-lovin' mates over since day one."
So what makes this steak so popular compared to the other beefy options on Outback's menu? On Facebook, one Outback customer shared that their experience of dining at the bar and ordering the 6-ounce sirloin with a salad and baked sweet potato: "The steak was perfectly medium rare, very nicely seasoned, and tender and juicy! This was an excellent meal!" A Tripadvisor reviewer had this to say about the steak: "The sirloin offering is quite reasonable and is excellent quality meat — quite tender." The reviewer also noted that the seasoning was quite nice and that they didn't feel the need to add anything additional for flavor. Even some professional reviewers have good things to say about Outback's Center-Cut Sirloin.
More positive reviews and details about Outback's popular center-cut sirloin
One reviewer from Eat This, Not That enjoyed the peppery heat from the seasoning on Outback's sirloin, adding that they also appreciated the price point and the natural juiciness and beefiness that comes from the steak. A reviewer from Business Insider also enjoyed the tenderness and thickness of the sirloin, while adding that it lacked seasoning.
In terms of price, Outback's six-ounce center-cut sirloin is a bit pricier than its steakhouse chain competitors. Texas Roadhouse offers its Hand-Cut Sirloin for $14.99, and Longhorn Steakhouse's Renegade Sirloin sells for $16.29 – both cheaper than Outback's $17.99 price tag. Both Outback and Texas Roadhouse's sirloins come with two sides, while Longhorn's comes with one side and a salad. At Outback, the side options are pretty extensive – starting with a loaded baked potato then moving on to mashed potatoes, the steakhouse chain's delicious broccoli, Aussie fries, sweet potato, and seasoned rice. For an added price, you can choose from other sides like parmesan creamed corn and bacon mac and cheese.
Though it's a touch more expensive than some competitors, the reviews seem to say Outback's six-ounce (or eight-ounce) center-cut sirloin is worth the price. Add on two of those many sides, and you've got a really well-rounded steak dinner. Your results may vary based on the Outback location you visit, but there's enough good reviews out there to think that this sirloin is a can't-skip steak.