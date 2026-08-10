"It's all-vegetable, it's digestible!" That was the motto of Crisco, the game-changing baking ingredient created from industrial waste that millions of Americans have been turning to since Procter & Gamble introduced it in 1911. Originally made from hydrogenated cottonseed oil, Crisco was the first vegetable-based solid shortening — not to be confused with lard, a type of animal fat — to be introduced to the market.

As a cost-effective alternative to butter and oil that can be used in many dishes, it revolutionized the way Americans cooked. Bakers, too swear by it, stating that it gives a flakier crust and rich mouthfeel when making pies and makes cookies more fluffy and tender. It's also the the secret behind fluffy and delicious icing.

So, what makes Crisco different from its butter and oil counterparts? Modern Crisco is made of soybean oil, fully hydrogenated palm oil, and palm oil, making it 100% fat, while butter is generally 80% fat and 20% water, which can lead to different textures, specifically in baking. Crisco's high fat content and lack of flavor make it an excellent substitute for butter or oil in baking. Another positive is its long shelf life (up to two years unopened, in a cool, dry pantry), so no need to worry about that butter going bad.