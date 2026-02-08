The 1910s saw its fair share of modernizing shifts, some of which revolutionized even the culinary scene. Meals became easier to get if you didn't want to make one at home — a result of the growing role of local factories and grocery stores. There were quite recognizable innovations, too, such as the launch of Crisco — the famed 1910s baking ingredient created from industrial waste — which contributed to present kitchens more than you might expect.

The cotton industry was skyrocketing at the time, and industrial waste from cotton seeds surged, leaving manufacturers with no idea what to do with the surplus oil. Chemist David Wesson had a solution: to make the cottonseed oil palatable as a food item by making it unobtrusive on the palate through chemical processing.

Household goods company Procter and Gamble found a way to transform cottonseed oil by turning the ingredient into a block of fat through hydrogenation. Procter and Gamble used partially hydrogenated cottonseed oil in Crisco, selling the product as shortening for baking, frying, and more. Not long after, everyone was going crazy for Crisco, turning it into a staple baking ingredient. It wasn't because the consumers immediately warmed up to the idea of using industrial waste in their food, but rather, it had something to do with how Crisco marketed its product, eventually changing how we eat.