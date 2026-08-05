Roasted Potatoes Get 10x The Flavor When You Add This Affordable Aldi Seasoning

Potatoes are one of those foods that are delicious in dozens of different forms, but roasted potatoes are among the tastiest. Crunchy outside, tender and fluffy inside, aromatic roasted potatoes soak up flavor like a sponge. There's a seemingly endless array of seasoning blends available to effortlessly elevate ordinary roasted potatoes without adding a ton of extra fats and oils. The latest such offering to hit the market is Aldi's Stonemill brand butter garlic grill seasoning.

It contains a mix of butter powder, garlic and onion powders, salt, black pepper, paprika, and parsley that mimics the beautiful richness of a simple homemade compound butter, so you can lighten up your meals while infusing them with a rich burst of flavor. This flavor bomb is also fairly budget-friendly, at $3.50 per 5.5-ounce canister, especially considering a little goes a long way.

However, potatoes do need at least a thin coating of fat not only to develop that deliciously crisp exterior, but also to hold onto the butter seasoning as the potatoes cook. To avoid using more fat than you need, try using a spray bottle made for cooking oil and misting them with it before tossing them in the flavorful Stonemill seasoning. The fat will ensure caramelized potatoes, while the seasoning will blend with the fat and amplify the savory, garlicky butter goodness even more, because, as every experienced cook has learned, fat carries flavor.