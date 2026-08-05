Roasted Potatoes Get 10x The Flavor When You Add This Affordable Aldi Seasoning
Potatoes are one of those foods that are delicious in dozens of different forms, but roasted potatoes are among the tastiest. Crunchy outside, tender and fluffy inside, aromatic roasted potatoes soak up flavor like a sponge. There's a seemingly endless array of seasoning blends available to effortlessly elevate ordinary roasted potatoes without adding a ton of extra fats and oils. The latest such offering to hit the market is Aldi's Stonemill brand butter garlic grill seasoning.
It contains a mix of butter powder, garlic and onion powders, salt, black pepper, paprika, and parsley that mimics the beautiful richness of a simple homemade compound butter, so you can lighten up your meals while infusing them with a rich burst of flavor. This flavor bomb is also fairly budget-friendly, at $3.50 per 5.5-ounce canister, especially considering a little goes a long way.
However, potatoes do need at least a thin coating of fat not only to develop that deliciously crisp exterior, but also to hold onto the butter seasoning as the potatoes cook. To avoid using more fat than you need, try using a spray bottle made for cooking oil and misting them with it before tossing them in the flavorful Stonemill seasoning. The fat will ensure caramelized potatoes, while the seasoning will blend with the fat and amplify the savory, garlicky butter goodness even more, because, as every experienced cook has learned, fat carries flavor.
Butter is better, especially paired with other flavors
In addition to being an easy way to infuse your roasted potatoes with rich, delicious flavor, Aldi's Stonemill butter garlic seasoning is also a tasty foundation for customizing roasted potatoes with other flavors. Try amping up the garlicky goodness by tossing your taters in garlic paste before sprinkling on the buttery seasoning, which will give the fresh garlic an earthy sweetness, or spice things up with a sprinkling of cayenne.
This seasoning blend also lends itself well to mixing and matching with different toppings for your potatoes. Think garlicky, buttery roasted potatoes topped with a tangy red onion vinaigrette or light lemon and rosemary dressing, since buttery richness and acids are a delicious contrast.
Of course, if you're using this buttery seasoning to cut back on the amount of oil or butter in a recipe, it increases the chances of your roasted potatoes becoming hard on the outside and mealy on the inside. In this case, a useful hack for cooking the perfect roasted potatoes involves covering your casserole dish tightly with aluminum foil to keep in as much moisture as possible. You can also try parboiling them for a few minutes until just barely fork-tender, then seasoning and roasting, as this infuses them with moisture before cooking. Smashing your roasted potatoes will also give you a crisp, fluffy result that lends itself to this buttery, savory seasoning.