The Restaurant Chain Offering An All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry Dinner Every Friday

Fish fry dinners are one of those "if you know, you know" types of meals. They might not seem like much — just simple catfish or cod and french fries — but when done right, a fish fry dinner can be an absolute banger of a meal. Some restaurants offer them all year round, while others do special fish fry Friday dinners that you can order only once a week. One chain with a popular all-you-can-eat fish fry on Fridays is Black Bear Diner, and if this type of meal is your thing, you may want to give it a try.

Black Bear Diner — which currently has 168 locations in 14 states, mostly in the Midwest and West Coast – offers this all-you-can-eat entree that comes with deep-fried fillets of pollock, french fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, and homemade tartar sauce. If you're unfamiliar with the chain, we believe it's one of the best regional chains for comfort food. You have to order the fish fry after 4 p.m. on Fridays, and prices can vary by location. But one location in Washington offers this dinner for $19.99. Keep in mind, though the dinner comes with several sides, it's only the fish itself that is all-you-can-eat.

Apparently, the all-you-can-eat fish dinner is so popular that Black Bear Diner runs out of it fairly quickly. After one YouTube reviewer had four pollock filets, his server told him that the diner was out of pollock but they could offer cod. While he thought the pollock was good, he didn't enjoy the cod nearly as much. A Facebook commenter says the same thing about another location: "They are always out. It's 4:30 and they are out of the all you can eat fish BUT they have the OTHER FISH PLATE for a couple dollars more but it's not all you can eat."