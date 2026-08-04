The Restaurant Chain Offering An All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry Dinner Every Friday
Fish fry dinners are one of those "if you know, you know" types of meals. They might not seem like much — just simple catfish or cod and french fries — but when done right, a fish fry dinner can be an absolute banger of a meal. Some restaurants offer them all year round, while others do special fish fry Friday dinners that you can order only once a week. One chain with a popular all-you-can-eat fish fry on Fridays is Black Bear Diner, and if this type of meal is your thing, you may want to give it a try.
Black Bear Diner — which currently has 168 locations in 14 states, mostly in the Midwest and West Coast – offers this all-you-can-eat entree that comes with deep-fried fillets of pollock, french fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, and homemade tartar sauce. If you're unfamiliar with the chain, we believe it's one of the best regional chains for comfort food. You have to order the fish fry after 4 p.m. on Fridays, and prices can vary by location. But one location in Washington offers this dinner for $19.99. Keep in mind, though the dinner comes with several sides, it's only the fish itself that is all-you-can-eat.
Apparently, the all-you-can-eat fish dinner is so popular that Black Bear Diner runs out of it fairly quickly. After one YouTube reviewer had four pollock filets, his server told him that the diner was out of pollock but they could offer cod. While he thought the pollock was good, he didn't enjoy the cod nearly as much. A Facebook commenter says the same thing about another location: "They are always out. It's 4:30 and they are out of the all you can eat fish BUT they have the OTHER FISH PLATE for a couple dollars more but it's not all you can eat."
Black Bear Diner's all-you-can-eat Friday fish fry has mixed reviews
For diners who were lucky enough to order the all-you-can-eat fish before Black Bear ran out, the reviews seem to be mostly mixed. Some positive Facebook reviews were impressed by the flavor of the fish and how often they bring out new batches. Another commenter compares the fish to Long John Silver's but says it's not as greasy. We guess that's a compliment? A Tripadvisor reviewer also has good things to say about the fish fry: "The all you can eat fish fry is so good. Not too much batter on the fish and they bring you as much as you want."
On the flip side, some customers aren't fans of this Friday special. "VERY DISAPPOINTED! Tasteless fish. Had to wait 30 minutes for second order, all around AWFUL," says a Facebook commenter. Another Facebook reviewer comments, "Not good in my opinion. Very bland. It put me in mind of the old Swanson TV dinner fish from yesteryear." Other reviewers say the Black Bear Diner's normal fish and chips is better than the all-you-can-eat version.
When it comes to Black Bear Diner's Friday fish fry, results and prices may vary based on location, according to reviews. But if fried fish and french fries are right up your alley, we'd say that Black Bear Diner's Friday fish fry is worth a try. Whether it's good or bad, you'll certainly get your money's worth.