I'll Never Buy This Aldi Takeout-Inspired Frozen Meal Again

If there is one thing that you should know about me, it's that I'm thrifty. Despite having a somewhat refined taste in food (I mean, look at what I do for work), I will always try to cut corners where I can. This is exactly why I was excited to see the Aldi-branded Bremer's Beef and Broccoli, which I assumed would be a shortcut version of the Chinese-American beef and broccoli I'd come to know and love. Or at least, I figured, it would be a thriftier option than the P.F. Chang's Frozen Beef and Broccoli that I had already been cutting my takeout budget with.

I suppose I was setting my standards too high, as I had been burned by Aldi's Asian-inspired selections in the past (namely, the Teriyaki Udon with Chicken Meal Kit, which you'll never see me buy again). The frozen beef and broccoli meal was somehow more disappointing than it. For one, I didn't realize that rice was included in this beef and broccoli bag. What's worse, the rice made up about 80 percent of the entire bag, leaving me with six or seven measly pieces of broccoli and even less beef. I don't expect the beef of any frozen meal to be high-quality, but the meat that was in this bag resembled tire rubber. Compound that with a sauce that tasted generically Asian-adjacent instead of the thick, MSG-rich, and oyster sauce-laden concoction I was used to getting at my local Chinese takeout spot, and you've got a recipe for disappointment. Heed my warning and leave this bag in the freezer section.