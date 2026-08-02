Plain White Rice Gets 10x Better Flavor With One Tasty Ingredient

While there are certain meals that pair exceedingly well with plain white rice, such as creamy one-pot vegetable curry or broth bowls made with ground beef and coconut milk, rice can also be transformed into a stand-alone side dish that complements a variety of proteins and additional sides. As a matter of fact, the easiest way to upgrade your stovetop steamed white rice recipe with a burst of savory flavor is to add some garlic butter to the mix. Creamy butter combined with fresh minced garlic and a few choice herbs gives plain rice a mild yet taste-worthy upgrade that pleases most palates.

Not only does rice infused with garlic butter pair well with all sorts of savory foods. You can also prepare this versatile side-dish in more ways than one. Start by securing a container of garlic butter from your neighborhood supermarket. You can also make your own garlic butter by combining softened butter with fresh minced garlic, a bit of garlic salt, and a small amount of your favorite dried seasonings such as parsley, oregano, and basil.

An easy way to flavor rice with garlic butter is to mix it into your prepared rice right before serving. Prep your rice as usual, and right when it's done cooking, add a few spoonfuls of garlic butter directly to the pot. The hot rice melts the butter and softens the garlic, creating a rich and flavorful side dish in no time.