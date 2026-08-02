Your Tuna Salad Is Missing One Powerhouse Ingredient That Packs A Punch
While classic tuna salad generally has a mild, savory taste, you may be looking to upgrade this nostalgic meal with a brighter, more zesty flavor profile. In that case, break out a bottle of sweet Thai chili sauce. While horseradish is the powerhouse ingredient that gives tuna salad more heat, sweet Thai chili sauce has a more manageable level of spice, plus a balanced, complex flavor.
Made from simple ingredients, including water, rice vinegar, sugar, salt, and chopped Thai chiles, sweet Thai chili sauce is both sweet and spicy. Not to mention, this specialty condiment has a sticky consistency that easily binds canned, flaked tuna together for a more uniform consistency. The best part about using sweet Thai chili sauce in tuna salad is that it can be used all on its own or combined with other ingredients for a more specialized flavor. Feel free to use regular canned tuna or, for additional spice, use a flavored variety, such as StarKist Tuna Creations Bold Thai Chili Style Pouches.
Creative ways to add more flavor to Thai-inspired tuna salad
While you can certainly make a quick-and-tasty tuna salad with only sweet Thai chili sauce, you may want to add in a few extra ingredients for a more remarkable at-home recipe, such as seasoned rice vinegar, soy sauce, and regular or toasted sesame oil. You can also include some fresh minced ginger, garlic, or sriracha for a more distinct taste. If you're missing the creamy appeal of traditional tuna salad, make your next variation with sweet Thai chili sauce, sriracha, soy sauce, and mayonnaise. Better yet, swap out regular mayo for Kewpie mayo. This Japanese variation is extra savory because it contains more egg yolks than American-style brands.
Whether you only use sweet Thai chili sauce or mix it with other condiments, such as soy sauce or mayo, you can also add some fresh extras to your next bowl of tuna salad for extra crunch and additional flavor. Solid options include chopped green onions, shredded carrots, bean sprouts, and cilantro. To bulk up your salad, you can also add in some raw bell peppers or blanched boy choy. Lastly, when serving, add an extra-special topping, such as crushed peanuts, fresh lime juice, or a sprinkle of Japanese furikake. The crunchy combination of seaweed, herbs, and dried fish definitely gives your tuna salad an added pop of flavor.