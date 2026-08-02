Your Tuna Salad Is Missing One Powerhouse Ingredient That Packs A Punch

While classic tuna salad generally has a mild, savory taste, you may be looking to upgrade this nostalgic meal with a brighter, more zesty flavor profile. In that case, break out a bottle of sweet Thai chili sauce. While horseradish is the powerhouse ingredient that gives tuna salad more heat, sweet Thai chili sauce has a more manageable level of spice, plus a balanced, complex flavor.

Made from simple ingredients, including water, rice vinegar, sugar, salt, and chopped Thai chiles, sweet Thai chili sauce is both sweet and spicy. Not to mention, this specialty condiment has a sticky consistency that easily binds canned, flaked tuna together for a more uniform consistency. The best part about using sweet Thai chili sauce in tuna salad is that it can be used all on its own or combined with other ingredients for a more specialized flavor. Feel free to use regular canned tuna or, for additional spice, use a flavored variety, such as StarKist Tuna Creations Bold Thai Chili Style Pouches.