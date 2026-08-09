Make Your Tomato Sauce 10x Creamier By Adding This Fridge Staple

When making a thick and garlicky tomato sauce for pasta night, you'd probably reach for the heavy cream before you'd ever consider pulling out a tub of Greek yogurt from the back of your fridge. But if a creamier but slightly lighter and more protein-packed sauce is your goal, then Greek yogurt can actually be the better move. It works just as well whether you're making an Italian-style sauce for pasta or a basic all-purpose tomato sauce for other dishes, like Greek-style meatballs, stuffed peppers, or simply a dip for dunking breadsticks.

In fact, Greek yogurt will not just thicken the sauce and make it more velvety; any sauce that is loaded with sharp flavors like onion and garlic will be rounded out by the added richness from the Greek yogurt. Even a spicier arrabbiata-style sauce can be softened by a dollop of this ingredient. Greek yogurt also adds a little tang that can really work to brighten tomatoes in some of the more classic Italian pasta sauces.

When it comes to Greek yogurt, a little can make a big difference. If you're making a sauce with a standard 28-ounce can of tomatoes, then just around ½ to ⅔ of a cup of plain Greek yogurt should be plenty to make it rich without changing the flavor too much. And since Greek yogurt has a good amount of protein (about 19 grams per cup), just a few spoonfuls can boost the the final sauce.