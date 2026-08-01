Improve The Flavor And Texture Of Baby Back Ribs With This Beloved Condiment

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ribs are delicious when cooked properly, but there are definitely some techniques to follow in order to yield those fall-off-the-bone ribs every time. Baby back ribs need that low and slow method with a nice crispy bark on the skin, but the cooking process actually starts before the meat even hits the grill. Step one is choosing the best rib rack, but step two is coating that rack of baby back ribs in a thin layer of yellow mustard.

Yellow mustard plays a couple of different roles here. First, most ribs get coated in dry rub before they hit the heat, and that yellow mustard acts as a binder to help the seasoned coating stick. Secondly, that acidity in yellow mustard works to tenderize the meat as it cooks, helping to better ensure that the ribs come off the grill or smoker as fall-apart as possible. Yellow mustard seems to have become the popular mustard of choice, but you can technically use other mustards, such as Dijon or even honey mustard (for a hint of sweet along with the savory), too. Just avoid using something too grainy because the idea is that the mustard creates a smooth, sticky layer for those seasonings, so something like a stone ground mustard isn't ideal.

While mustard has a strong, tangy flavor, using it as a binder isn't enough to impart much of that flavor into the finished ribs. If you're searching for a little extra tang, lean into the sauce.