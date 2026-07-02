How To Choose The Best Pork Ribs For Your Cookout

Hosting a successful cookout depends on two main factors: serving great barbecue, and having enough of it. Fortunately, it's pretty easy to guarantee both, especially when you know the secrets to choosing pork ribs. First and foremost, you need to do barbecue math to ensure there are enough ribs to go around, followed closely by understanding what to look for at your local meat market.

When choosing pork ribs, you have three main options: spare ribs, baby backs, and St. Louis style. Spare ribs and St. Louis style are both from the lower part of the rib cage, closer to the belly, while baby back ribs are literally a cut above that, closer to the spine. Spare and St. Louis are longer with more fat, while baby backs are shorter with more meat. Baby backs are best saved for special occasions since they're the more expensive option, both because they're so popular and because they feed fewer people per rack.

Spare ribs and St. Louis ribs are basically the same thing — St. Louis are just trimmed up to be a neat, tidy rectangle with less connective tissue to ensure they cook more evenly. This extra trimming also makes them more expensive than untrimmed spare ribs, so if you want to feed a crowd on a budget, spare ribs are the way to go. However, St. Louis style feeds just as many people per rack, so if you have wiggle room in the budget, they're the most impressive option.