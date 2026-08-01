This Shortcut Makes The Perfect Potato Salad In 15 Minutes

It turns out that the fastest way to make potato salad (outside of a pre-made tub from the grocery store) is simply choosing potatoes that don't need peeling in the first place. And those potatoes do exist. More thin-skinned varieties cook quickly whilst holding their shape well, which can save you several minutes of prep time.

This shortcut is the secret behind our 15-minute herbed potato salad recipe. We used red potatoes in particular, as they are waxy potatoes, which means they keep their shape after being boiled and won't fall apart in your dressing. And their thin skins can be left on too, adding a little color and texture to the final dish. However, red potatoes aren't the only choice if you're looking to skip peeling. Yukon Gold or fingerling potatoes are two other good options that also have thin skins that don't need to be removed.

In addition to wasting less time, skipping the peeling process also means you're reducing your food waste. And it could even be a little better for your health as well, as much of a potato's nutrients are found close to the skin, so this one simple shortcut can peel (see what we did there?) several minutes off your cooking time whilst putting a potentially even better-for-you salad on the table, too.