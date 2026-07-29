America's First Dollar General Store Still Exists In This US State

Dollar General is such an established fixture in the landscape of American commerce that we almost take its presence for granted. It seems like this store has been with us forever, selling its wide array of household items, everyday essentials, and more at discounted prices — and even penny deals that let shoppers score major savings. But everything starts somewhere, and for Dollar General, it all began in a little town in Kentucky.

Dollar General opened its first store in Springfield, Kentucky, on June 1, 1955. The first Dollar General was located on Main Street, according to Cal Turner Jr., whose father opened the store. However, according to the Dollar General website, there are two locations in Springfield, one on Mackville Hill Road and one on West Industry Drive. The store on West Industry Drive is the original Dollar General store, but it has moved several times. The original was on Main Street, which was then relocated to Lincoln Heritage Plaza before moving to its current location on West Industry Drive in September of 2010. So while you won't be shopping in the original 1955 building, that particular Industry Drive location is considered the first DG ever.

If you ever find yourself driving through Springfield, the original Dollar General is worth a quick stop. It's a convenient location just near the Green River State Park. It has over four stars on Google Reviews, with commenters noting that the customer service is exceptional, and that the bathrooms are always clean. Plus, it's always well-stocked with the items you may be looking for.