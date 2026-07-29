America's First Dollar General Store Still Exists In This US State
Dollar General is such an established fixture in the landscape of American commerce that we almost take its presence for granted. It seems like this store has been with us forever, selling its wide array of household items, everyday essentials, and more at discounted prices — and even penny deals that let shoppers score major savings. But everything starts somewhere, and for Dollar General, it all began in a little town in Kentucky.
Dollar General opened its first store in Springfield, Kentucky, on June 1, 1955. The first Dollar General was located on Main Street, according to Cal Turner Jr., whose father opened the store. However, according to the Dollar General website, there are two locations in Springfield, one on Mackville Hill Road and one on West Industry Drive. The store on West Industry Drive is the original Dollar General store, but it has moved several times. The original was on Main Street, which was then relocated to Lincoln Heritage Plaza before moving to its current location on West Industry Drive in September of 2010. So while you won't be shopping in the original 1955 building, that particular Industry Drive location is considered the first DG ever.
If you ever find yourself driving through Springfield, the original Dollar General is worth a quick stop. It's a convenient location just near the Green River State Park. It has over four stars on Google Reviews, with commenters noting that the customer service is exceptional, and that the bathrooms are always clean. Plus, it's always well-stocked with the items you may be looking for.
History of Dollar General
Dollar General had humble beginnings as a small family business. James Luther "J.L." Turner and his son Cal Turner wanted to start a retail store, so they both invested $5,000 to launch one in October of 1939. It opened in Scottsville, Kentucky, another small town. This wasn't Dollar General; it was J.L. Turner and Son Wholesale.
The store reminds us of a time when offering everything for $1 or less was a new idea that changed discount shopping. Cal Turner's management team wasn't so sure about this new idea at first, especially since he'd sometimes sell multiples of an item for just a dollar (via Vanderbilt). But Cal Turner knew it would work, and he did it anyway. The store's revenue shot to $5 million in 1957. By the time of J.L. Turner's death in 1964, Dollar General had reached 29 locations. In 1968, Dollar General Corporation went public, and yearly sales skyrocketed to over $40 million.
In 2003, the giant discount chain added fresh produce and meat to its new DG Market grocery stores so it could compete with other groceries. While Dollar Tree may have more affordable groceries, it generally doesn't carry meat and produce. But to get more sales with higher-income shoppers, Dollar General opened a budget store called Popshelf in 2020 that sells items that are mostly under $5. Dollar General hasn't had a Turner as CEO since 2002, but the family's legacy is nonetheless present in the over 20,000 stores across 48 states today.