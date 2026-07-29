10 Soy Sauce Substitutes You Can Use In A Pinch

Soy sauce is known for its savory, salty flavor that comes from being a combination of soybeans, wheat, and salt. It's a burst of umami, which is the fifth taste that our palates can sense alongside sweet, salty, sour, and bitter. While foods with umami, such as soy sauce, are generally salty, "umami" and "salty" are not interchangeable. Umami represents savory richness rather than just saltiness. When you add soy sauce to food, whether a dash of it in a marinade or as the sidekick to your favorite sushi roll, you elevate that umami within the dish. But if you don't have soy sauce on hand, there are other ingredients that can help pull off a similar umami sensory experience.

Certain substitutes work better in certain dishes. For example, you might pair the sweet-umami blend of ponzu sauce with a sushi roll, but you wouldn't do the same with miso paste because, texturally, it would miss the mark. When you need that oh-so-impactful flavor of soy sauce in a pinch but don't have it on hand, here are 10 different add-ons that can yield that mouthwatering umami profile as long as you use them in the right context. All of these can be used in a 1:1 ratio unless otherwise noted.