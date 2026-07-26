Extreme Fine Dining: This Is The Most Expensive Restaurant In America
When you think of fine dining in the U.S., many places might come to mind. There's Peter Luger in New York City with its overhyped $90 single dry-aged steak, and one of the most notable restaurants in America is Thomas Keller's three Michelin star restaurant, The French Laundry, which comes with a $425 price point person — and that's before you consider wine pairings. The U.S. has its fair share of fine dining spots, with those two hot spots as examples, but the most expensive fine dining restaurant in the country appears to be Masa in New York City.
With a price tag between $750 to $950 per person, Masa is a legendary sushi and omakase restaurant that takes the idea of fine dining to the next level. Masa has two Michelin stars — which usually means you can expect a higher price point — but this sushi restaurant, and its 26-course omakase sushi counter meal, is really on another level in terms of price. It's no surprise that Masa has gained a lot of publicity — both for its cost, but also for exquisite cuisine created by famous sushi chef Masayoshi Takayama. However, the obvious question here is, is any restaurant worth a $950 price point?
Is Masa's outrageous price worth it?
For the most part, customers seem to think the price point is simply too much: "I was taken on someone else's dime, and no it is not worth it," says one Redditor. "If you have literally infinite money, it's an exceptionally good meal ... the appetizers are delicious as well, but no way is anything worth that much money." Another Redditor seems somewhat overwhelmed with their experience: "Wife and I went for an anniversary dinner a few months back — sat at the counter, and even got to meet Masa ... I don't know if it was worth the $2,000 we spent (after drinks) but overall I can't really think of anything negative to say." New York Magazine even called Masa's prices "officially absurd" and summed up its experience by saying New York City has "more inventive, economical options around town."
So, is the $950 sushi experience at Masa worth it? It doesn't appear to be, if you're to believe both customer and professional reviews. That just goes to show that higher prices aren't always justified. When a three Michelin star restaurant like The French Laundry costs half the price of a two-star spot such as Masa, you might feel like something is off. Our guess is, you might be right.