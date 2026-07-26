Extreme Fine Dining: This Is The Most Expensive Restaurant In America

When you think of fine dining in the U.S., many places might come to mind. There's Peter Luger in New York City with its overhyped $90 single dry-aged steak, and one of the most notable restaurants in America is Thomas Keller's three Michelin star restaurant, The French Laundry, which comes with a $425 price point person — and that's before you consider wine pairings. The U.S. has its fair share of fine dining spots, with those two hot spots as examples, but the most expensive fine dining restaurant in the country appears to be Masa in New York City.

With a price tag between $750 to $950 per person, Masa is a legendary sushi and omakase restaurant that takes the idea of fine dining to the next level. Masa has two Michelin stars — which usually means you can expect a higher price point — but this sushi restaurant, and its 26-course omakase sushi counter meal, is really on another level in terms of price. It's no surprise that Masa has gained a lot of publicity — both for its cost, but also for exquisite cuisine created by famous sushi chef Masayoshi Takayama. However, the obvious question here is, is any restaurant worth a $950 price point?