Coke Vs Pepsi: What Makes These 2 Sodas Taste So Different?
The Coke versus Pepsi debate has been around for years. Arguments between soda drinkers can get heated and nobody's mind is swayed by the end. Both companies guard the details of the recipes, but the product labels of each explain some of the major taste differences.
The one difference most soda drinkers agree on is that Pepsi is sweeter. Pepsi does indeed have more sugar, with 41 grams per 12-ounce can compared to Coke's 39 grams. Another major difference is that only Pepsi lists citric acid as an ingredient. This combination leads to a contrast of flavors: sweet, with the tartness of citrus. That finish is credited for why Pepsi often wins out on taste tests.
As for Coke, it has 45 grams of sodium per 12-ounce can compared to Pepsi's 30 grams. This increase doesn't explain the overall flavor of Coke, but its recipe is considered one of the best-kept trade secrets in history. Those of us who grew up on Coke, however, can attest to its hint of vanilla and powerful bite on that first sip. In blind taste tests, the most confident testers start to doubt their tastebuds the more they go back and forth. The taste differences are subtle by design. That's why most don't mind switching brands when ordering a Coke at a restaurant and the server asks, "is Pepsi okay?"
Coke or Pepsi: Let your tastebuds decide
Marketing has pushed drinkers to pin the two drinks against each other and make a choice, but that's not the best way to think about the two brands. It's better to approach it the way you pair the right whiskey with steak, carefully considering personal tastes and other variables. Sticking with spirits for this example, Coke is already associated with two cocktails: Jack and Coke and rum and Coke. Purely based on flavor notes, you can see why the vanilla and bite of Coke complement Jack Daniel's whiskey. For sugar-based rum, however, Pepsi's citrus finish is a better pairing, especially with a lemon wedge.
The Coke and Pepsi debate may never end so long as there are blisteringly hot days begging for an icy cold soda pop. Maybe you grew up in a Coke household like me, or maybe you're forever Team Pepsi because you grew up going to a fast food joint that exclusively sold Pepsi products. But, now that you understand the differences in taste between the two, maybe you can leave habits behind and explore both a vanilla bite and a refreshing sweet-and-citric finish.