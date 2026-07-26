Why You Can't Order A Burger Medium Rare At In-N-Out

If you're hoping to tuck into an In-N-Out burger that features a patty that's pink in the middle, chances are that it's not going to work out for you. Although In-N-Out doesn't appear to have made any official statements, it seems that medium-rare burgers are off the menu. Customers have reported that since around 2017, the chain won't cook burgers this way, apparently due to a mix of California health laws and the fact it's also considered unsafe. (Frankly, it's also tough to cook thin patties to medium-rare doneness, too.)

That 2017 timing lines up with a change to state law the previous year. California's Health and Safety Code says that if meat like beef is served raw, undercooked, or without any other processing that could eliminate pathogens, the permit holder has to inform consumers of the significantly increased risk through a disclosure written on the menu. Federal laws seem to encourage similar disclosures. So technically, a restaurant can still serve a pink patty; it just has to say so first and let the customer choose.

It seems that In-N-Out decided against adding that language to its menus and eliminated the option instead. Chances are that the chain wants to align with federal guidance on cooking burgers. The USDA recommends cooking them to a minimum internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit to destroy harmful bacteria, while the FDA's Food Code sets a slightly lower bar, stating that restaurants should cook them to 155 degrees Fahrenheit and hold that for 17 seconds. Considering that a medium-rare cook is 130 to 135 degrees Fahrenheit, this is well past that territory.