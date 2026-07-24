Move Over Pesto: The Italian Condiment You Need To Try On Pizza

Salsa verde is a good way to add extra pizzazz to your pizza. You can use it as a green sauce base in place of pesto, or add dollops of it on top of a red sauce pizza for pops of herby, tangy flavor. Or, use it simply as a sauce to dip your pizza in. That said, you can use this condiment on more than just pizza.

Historically, Italian salsa verde went with meat dishes and was a status symbol of sorts as a result , since only wealthy families could routinely afford to serve meat. At present, it still gets served with meat, particularly with bollito misto, a very meaty stew that mixes various beef cuts with herbs, spices, and aromatics. But it now has a place beyond meat: In Piedmont, you'll see it put on tomini (small, fresh cheeses) and added to a simple, herby bruschetta as a tasty pre-dinner aperitivo snack. It also appears on other small bites like boiled eggs and crostini.

Further south, in Florence you may find it on a panini alongside lampredotto, an underrated Italian sandwich made with a tripe-like stewed cow stomach. It's maybe not for everybody, but you can draw inspiration and use salsa verde on a meaty sandwich of your choice (between this and bollito misto, a beef sandwich may be the closest fit).

Despite these traditions, there's nothing obliging you to put salsa verde on meat — it's pretty versatile and works with a range of vegetables. Roasted or grilled vegetables are strong candidates for some salsa verde, and it goes great with chickpeas or cannellini beans as a salad of sorts. Otherwise, just spread it on bread as a light snack.