The Wholesome And Fresh Mac And Cheese Upgrade You've Been Looking For

Even if basic three-ingredient baked mac and cheese is your favorite meal, you may often wish there was a foolproof way to add some freshness to the everyday combo of noodles, whole milk, and Gruyère cheese. Fortunately, thanks to one versatile ingredient, you can take the look and taste of this nostalgic dish to the next level in no time. Among the many ingredients that will seriously upgrade your mac and cheese with fresh flavor, tomatoes are a top contender.

Especially in a creamy, milk-based dish like macaroni and cheese, tomatoes add a nice amount of acidity to an otherwise rich and heavy meal. Tomatoes are also juicy, sweet, and come in many different forms. Sure enough, you can use fresh tomatoes, tomato-based products, or a combination of both styles to add unexpected color and tangy flavor to your next pot of noodles and cheese.

For starters, fresh tomatoes are at their peak during the summer and prove to be a perfect way to enjoy traditional macaroni and cheese with a seasonal twist. Whether you use Roma tomatoes or your favorite heirloom variety, simply prepare your go-to, oven-baked macaroni and cheese recipe and before heating, add on a layer of fresh, sliced tomatoes along with a good amount of buttered breadcrumbs. To change things up, you can also stir fresh, halved cherry tomatoes into your noodles and cheese before baking. Once you try a few ways of adding raw tomatoes to this cheesy dish, you can experiment by upgrading your recipe with more convenient tomato-based products.