Marinate Baby Back Ribs In This Liquid Gold If You Want The Best BBQ Ever

Every barbecue lover knows that the secret to juicy, tender, melt-in-your-mouth baby back ribs is a great marinade. There are so many ingredients to include in the mix. For instance, maple syrup is the breakfast staple that can give baby back ribs 10 times the flavor. Simply add a drizzle to your usual blend of sugar, vinegar, salt, black pepper, paprika, and garlic powder before coating the meat. There's also an unexpected ingredient that can help you make the best barbecue ribs you've ever tasted: apple juice.

There's some science behind marinades and how they enhance flavor. Each ingredient serves a purpose. Salt, for example, plays a role in breaking down proteins, which makes it easier for the seasonings to penetrate the ribs. Sugar, in contrast, infuses the meat with extra flavor by helping caramelize it. Acidity not only tenderizes the meat, but also balances the marinade's flavors. This is why acidic apple juice is great for marinating meat: It brings these qualities together, plus it adds extra moisture to keep the ribs super juicy during the cooking process.

To try the method out, a single bottle of apple juice and a few hours of marinating time are all it takes. Let the ribs sit in the marinade for a few hours, then cook them low and slow. While this requires a bit of patience, the final result is totally worth the effort.