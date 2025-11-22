Why Cloudy Apple Juice Might Actually Be Better For You Than Clear

An apple a day might keep the doctor away, but when it comes to apple juice, it's not entirely the same. Unless you've set your mind to make refreshing homemade apple juice at home, your next best option is to grab a bottle at your local store. However, this is where it gets tricky — you'll need to think carefully about the kind of apple juice you pick. While clear apple juice is usually the popular choice among customers, there's a good reason why cloudy might actually be better for you, and that's mainly because it's less processed.

Jackie Newgent, a registered dietitian nutritionist, plant-forward nutrition expert, and chef, revealed in an exclusive conversation with Chowhound that apple juice isn't as healthy as it seems. "If you choose the juice route, ideally grab the cloudy, unfiltered variety, which is lightly processed but offers a bit more nutritional value and satiety than clear juice," said Newgent, who is an unpaid advisory board member for The Non-UPF Program, a nonprofit that helps consumers avoid ultra-processed foods. "Though you do lose a significant amount of fiber as well."

Britt, a food scientist behind The Black Food Scientist on Instagram and TikTok, told Chowhound that processing has a great impact on the flavor of the juice, which is why clear apple juice might taste weaker than cloudy. "Filtering apple juice will affect both texture and flavor," she elaborated. "Filtered apple juice is not as thick as unfiltered due to the removal of the apple solids and pectin, which acts as a thickening or gelling agent."