Give Baby Back Ribs 10x The Flavor With This Breakfast Staple

Despite what their name may imply, baby back ribs come from adult pigs, just like spare ribs. The "baby" descriptor references the fact they're smaller and more tender than other cuts of pork ribs because they come from the top portion of the ribcage, right along the spine. This area doesn't get a tone of exercise, and the ribs there are also naturally fairly short. This makes them the perfect cut for a fancy barbecue meal for two, especially if you're brave enough to elevate them with a sweet drizzle of maple syrup.

We already know maple syrup is the perfect marinade for steaks, meaning it's also delicious with other hearty cuts of meat, such as baby back ribs. Plus, maple and pork are a classic pairing; they share a flavor profile of being both earthy and sweet, albeit in different ratios. Maple syrup is a strong enough flavor to coat the ribs in a beautiful woodsy, candied crust that brings out the pork's meaty nuances.

Another reason this combo works is that the best temperature for oven-roasting baby back ribs is fairly low, around 275 degrees Fahrenheit, while ideal grilling and smoking temperatures are even lower. That means there's less opportunity for the sugars in maple syrup to burn and ruin your food. Instead, they gently caramelize and mingle with the other flavors in your sauce, sinking into the tender meat and making it that much more juicy and flavorful. For the best texture, let the ribs marinate in your maple-infused sauce for several hours.