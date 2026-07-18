Make Egg Salad The Star Of The Show With One Powerhouse Italian Ingredient

Eggs can be quite bland on their own. Even the best hard boiled eggs need at least a few seasonings, and a smattering of mayo, to begin approximating a fully formed egg salad, but it's egg salad upgrades that take them from edible to incredible — and pesto packs a ton of flavor into any egg salad for one simple sauce.

Pesto can refer to all manner of sauces made with everyone's favorite bashing tools, the mortar and pestle, but for this egg salad zag, we're focusing on the lovely, green, pesto alla Genovese that many Americans are probably most familiar with. This adaptable combination of basil, garlic, pine nuts, parmesan, and olive oil is a who's who of ingredients that go terrifically with egg salad. Okay, maybe not the nuts in their whole form, but they're pounded beyond recognition so that only their essence, and a subtle extra texture, remains. Plus, you can transform an ordinary egg salad into a pesto egg salad in anywhere from seconds to minutes.