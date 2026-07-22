Forget Teriyaki: Bake Salmon With This Japanese Sauce Instead
Baked salmon is an easy, high-protein dinner; inch-thick fillets usually take just 12 to 15 minutes to cook. But without any sauces or flavor enhancements, the fish's mild profile can come across as a little bland. You might be inclined to reach for teriyaki sauce, which famously pairs well with this fish, but consider swapping it for another flavorful Japanese sauce: ponzu.
Ponzu sauce is a refreshing, citrusy sauce, almost like a sweet-and-sour soy sauce, and it's much thinner and lighter than teriyaki. Besides soy sauce, it's made with other common Japanese ingredients such as mirin (a Japanese rice wine) and citrus juice, primarily yuzu. The texture differs from teriyaki (ponzu is less syrupy), but it works well in a surprising number of dishes and is worth the swap if you want a sauce that's a little brighter. Since the ponzu sauce is thinner, brushing it over the salmon the way you would with teriyaki isn't ideal. The sauce will slide off and end up under the salmon, preventing it from forming a crust on its underside (especially if you've kept the skin on). For baked ponzu salmon, go the marinating route instead.
Bake your way to salmon perfection with ponzu
For the most flavor, marinate the salmon in ponzu before baking it. It doesn't need to sit for long; as little as 15 minutes will do the trick, but it's even better if you can leave it for 30 minutes. Any longer, though, and you risk making the salmon mushy from the citrus. Bake the salmon using your preferred temperature — cook times may vary depending on the fish's thickness, but the internal temperature should be 145 degrees Fahrenheit, per USDA guidelines. Since the marinade will coat the fish, there's no need to brush any more on before putting it in the oven. However, you can reduce the ponzu down to a glaze at medium-high heat to coat the finished fillets, or serve a little extra ponzu sauce on the side for dipping.
Since ponzu keeps baked salmon nice and light, pair the fatty fish with light side dishes, such as a vinegar-based slaw, some pickled cucumbers, or salted edamame. For a little extra richness, thinly sliced avocado is another sensible side. You can also garnish the dish with bright, complementary herbs like cilantro or green onions — if you have these on hand, don't be afraid to add them to the marinade, too.