Forget Teriyaki: Bake Salmon With This Japanese Sauce Instead

Baked salmon is an easy, high-protein dinner; inch-thick fillets usually take just 12 to 15 minutes to cook. But without any sauces or flavor enhancements, the fish's mild profile can come across as a little bland. You might be inclined to reach for teriyaki sauce, which famously pairs well with this fish, but consider swapping it for another flavorful Japanese sauce: ponzu.

Ponzu sauce is a refreshing, citrusy sauce, almost like a sweet-and-sour soy sauce, and it's much thinner and lighter than teriyaki. Besides soy sauce, it's made with other common Japanese ingredients such as mirin (a Japanese rice wine) and citrus juice, primarily yuzu. The texture differs from teriyaki (ponzu is less syrupy), but it works well in a surprising number of dishes and is worth the swap if you want a sauce that's a little brighter. Since the ponzu sauce is thinner, brushing it over the salmon the way you would with teriyaki isn't ideal. The sauce will slide off and end up under the salmon, preventing it from forming a crust on its underside (especially if you've kept the skin on). For baked ponzu salmon, go the marinating route instead.