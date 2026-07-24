Skip Starbucks: Try The Coffee Brand Cowboys Used To Drink Back In The Day

Long before a grande nonfat oat milk latte became the daily order of businesspeople at Starbuck's in cities across America, another coffee brand was the country's favorite. For decades, Arbuckles' Ariosa Coffee was the gold standard among cowboys — and the best-selling java in the United States. And it all started in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in the 1860s, soon after the Civil War ended.

Founded by brothers Charles and John Arbuckle, who came from a family of Scottish immigrants that ran a grocery store, the brand was a pioneer in the coffee industry. Its big breakthrough came in 1873, when the Arbuckles became the first to package and sell preroasted coffee beans. They used a mixture of egg whites and sugar as a preservative coating. This helped seal in the aroma and taste of the beans while giving the brewed coffee a smooth texture and sweetness. Prior to that time, consumers, coffee shops, and restaurants had to purchase coffee beans and roast them in a wood stove or in a skillet over an open flame before they could be ground and brewed. If they burned the beans, they'd ruin the batch. So the Arbuckle method was truly a game-changer.

Cowboys enjoyed Arbuckles' Coffee out on the plains, prairies, and trails, as well as in saloons and restaurants. The brand's Ariosa variety was the one that started it all and reigned supreme during the days of the Wild West.